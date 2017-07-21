Trials for selection of Punjab hockey teams

LAHORE, July 21 (APP): Trials for the selection of Punjab women

hockey teams to take part in the national U18 women hockey championship will be held here on July 24 at the National hockey stadium.

“Two teams of Punjab will take part in the national Junior Women’s

Hockey Championship being played from August 4-11 at the National Hockey Stadium here,” said Rahat Khan, Secretary, Punjab Women hockey association while talking to APP on Friday.

“We will be fielding two balanced sides in the event to attain good

results”, she said adding “We will be picking up best available talent

from the trials which will be put in the short duration camp to fully prepare and warm up for the national junior premier hockey activity”.