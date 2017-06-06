Top position holders from Pakistan visit High Commission, London

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): A group of 31 top position holder students

of Matric, Intermediate and Graduation levels from all over Pakistan

visited the Pakistan High Commission, London.

According to a message recieved here Tuesday, Pakistan’s High

Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas welcomed the students and congratulated

them on their academic achievements. He commended students’ aspirations

to serve Pakistan in diverse fields and asked them to be proud

Pakistanis.

The high commissioner hoped that their interaction with a host of

public and private institutions in the United Kingdom would be

productive and rewarding.

He appreciated the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Shairf for providing the students with an excellent opportunity

to visit foreign educational institutions and get deeper understanding

of diverse cultures.

He called upon the students to make the most of this opportunity to enrich their learning experience by interacting with the academic

luminaries in the UK.

The Government of Punjab has undertaken the initiative to

familiarize the bright and promising students from all over Pakistan,

with the leading educational institutions of the European countries.

The objective is to encourage them to pursue education at the world’s leading academic institutions. The students will also get to know the cutting edge technologies and academic practices in the developed

world.

The group, during their stay in the UK, will be visiting

prestigious academic institutions where they will get exposure to contemporary teaching and research methods. The students are

accompanied by Lahore College for Women University Vice Chancellor

Dr Rukhsana Kousar and Additional Secretary, Chief Minister’s

Secretariat Punjab, Shahid Iqbal.

The students were presented mementos on the occasion. They also interacted with the officers of the Mission.