“Those raising slogans of accountability have made their own Ehtesab commission toothless”: Muqam

PESHAWAR, May 5 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister and President

Pakistan Muslim League PML-N KP, Engr Amir Muqam Friday said that those who were raising slogans of accountability at public places and made their own Ehtesab Commission as toothless.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Shangla

after inaugurating 132-KV Poran Grid Station.

Addressing the gathering, Engr Amir Muqam said Chairman Pakistan

Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan deceived people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where not an iota of change has been witnessed during the last four years.

Imran Khan had used people of KP only for attainment of his nefarious

motives adding “Dharna Khan will be rejected by masses in the upcoming polls

to be held in 2018”.

Amir Muqam said the PTI government had tarnished the face of KP in the

name of change and had not carried out any proper development scheme for

the betterment of masses.

In reference to demand of Imran Khan seeking resignation from Prime

Minister, Engr Amir Muqam said Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif had been elected by 180 million people of Pakistan and no one could de-seat him through undemocratic means.

He said the PTI government was claiming that it had reformed Local

Government system in KPK, but according to ground reality, the LG system had

been totally collapsed in the province.

After exclusion of five departments, the KP government was now working

over plans to keep C&W department out of authority of Nazims.

He said Imran Khan had no interest in resolution of problems being

faced by masses and all his interest was in holding a new drama on daily basis.

He said people wanted development and could not be deceived through

raising hollow slogans and fake promises.

Engr Amir Muqam also thanked dwellers of Shangla for reposing

confidence in his leadership and held out assurance of resolving on the problems being faced by them on priority.

He said the present provincial government was ignoring problems of the

people of Malakand division.

However, he continued, PML(N) would give full importance to region and

its problems.

Advisor to the Prime Minister said he had carried out record development

schemes for Shangla whereas the political opponents of PML (N) were deceiving people through raising hollow slogans.

He said earlier in Shangla where 10 percent population was getting

electricity, now with his efforts about 98 percent people were availing the facility.

Similarly, with the efforts of PML (N) government, people of Shangla got

a university within their district.