Thank you very much Prime Minister: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Minister of State for
Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum
Aurangzeb has felicitated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on the successful completion of four years out of his five
years mandated period, recounting the achievements of the government
under his stewardship in different fields of the national life.
PM’s four years historic tenure are marked by
unprecendent achievement and economic accession of Pakistan.
In a statement issued here on Monday she said the Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif had the honour and distinction of being elected
as the Chief Executive of the country for the third time on
5th June 2013 and had fully justified the franchise of the people
by taking concrete and practical steps to winch the country out
of the quagmire that it was stuck into and by surmounting
the formidable inherited challenges.
She said that some of the major achievements of the Prime
Minister during the last four years included : formulation of
the first ever internal security policy of the country; initiation
of a successful targeted operation in Karachi ; restoration of
peace in Balochistan; dismantling and decimation of the network
of the terrorists bringing appreciable decrease in the incidents of terrorism; initiation of process of reforms in FATA and the
development of extensive infrastructure in the country. Marriyum
said that under his leadership census had also been
successfully completed after nineteen years pause and
incidentally the last census in 1998 was also held during
his premiership, Marriyum said that energy production in the
country had also witnessed record increase leading to
discernible decrease in load-shedding.
She said that the government had also put in place epoch making measures to bring improvement in the education and health sectors
and health care programme of the Prime Minister was quintessential
of those steps.
Marriyum emphatically stated that by reviving the national
economy a respectable niche had been carved out in the comity
of nations. The Minister said that the CPEC and the steps taken for restoration of peace were gifts from the Prime Minister for the
people of this region.
She said that the CPEC had the potential to completely
transform the economic profile of the entire region.
The minister observed that the coming year was the last year
of the tenure of the government and by the grace of Allah all
the development projects initiated during the last four years
would be successfully completed.
She urged all the political parties, provincial governments
to support the efforts of the government for development,
prosperity and national solidarity.
Marriyum said that the well being of the people
was inextricably linked to the continuation of democracy and
the democratic process.
