Thank you very much Prime Minister: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum

Aurangzeb has felicitated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on the successful completion of four years out of his five

years mandated period, recounting the achievements of the government

under his stewardship in different fields of the national life.

PM’s four years historic tenure are marked by

unprecendent achievement and economic accession of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here on Monday she said the Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif had the honour and distinction of being elected

as the Chief Executive of the country for the third time on

5th June 2013 and had fully justified the franchise of the people

by taking concrete and practical steps to winch the country out

of the quagmire that it was stuck into and by surmounting

the formidable inherited challenges.

She said that some of the major achievements of the Prime

Minister during the last four years included : formulation of

the first ever internal security policy of the country; initiation

of a successful targeted operation in Karachi ; restoration of

peace in Balochistan; dismantling and decimation of the network

of the terrorists bringing appreciable decrease in the incidents of terrorism; initiation of process of reforms in FATA and the

development of extensive infrastructure in the country. Marriyum

said that under his leadership census had also been

successfully completed after nineteen years pause and

incidentally the last census in 1998 was also held during

his premiership, Marriyum said that energy production in the

country had also witnessed record increase leading to

discernible decrease in load-shedding.

She said that the government had also put in place epoch making measures to bring improvement in the education and health sectors

and health care programme of the Prime Minister was quintessential

of those steps.

Marriyum emphatically stated that by reviving the national

economy a respectable niche had been carved out in the comity

of nations. The Minister said that the CPEC and the steps taken for restoration of peace were gifts from the Prime Minister for the

people of this region.

She said that the CPEC had the potential to completely

transform the economic profile of the entire region.

The minister observed that the coming year was the last year

of the tenure of the government and by the grace of Allah all

the development projects initiated during the last four years

would be successfully completed.

She urged all the political parties, provincial governments

to support the efforts of the government for development,

prosperity and national solidarity.

Marriyum said that the well being of the people

was inextricably linked to the continuation of democracy and

the democratic process.