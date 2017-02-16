ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister of State for Water and
Power Abid Sher Ali Thursday informed the Senate that 21
Trainees Apprentices were terminated due to not qualifying
examination, conduced by Punjab Technical Board.
He was replying to a Calling Attention notice raised by
Jehanzeb Jamaldini and others regarding the termination of
services of twenty-five Trainee Apprentices (BPS-7), most of
them possessing the domicile of Balochistan, during their
probation period.
The minister said passing of the exam was mandatory and
it was already mentioned in the appointment letter of the
candidates.
He said out of 21 trainees, 18 were from Balochistan
and three from Punjab.
The minister said on the direction of the Senate,
these trainees would be given another chance to reappear
in the exam.
They would be reinstated, if they cleared the exam,
he added.
Later, Chairman Raza Rabbani referred the matter to
the Standing Committee on Defence with direction for
transparent conduct of the examination.
Terminated 21 trainees to be given another chance to clear exam: Senate told
