Terminated 21 trainees to be given another chance to clear exam: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister of State for Water and

Power Abid Sher Ali Thursday informed the Senate that 21

Trainees Apprentices were terminated due to not qualifying

examination, conduced by Punjab Technical Board.

He was replying to a Calling Attention notice raised by

Jehanzeb Jamaldini and others regarding the termination of

services of twenty-five Trainee Apprentices (BPS-7), most of

them possessing the domicile of Balochistan, during their

probation period.

The minister said passing of the exam was mandatory and

it was already mentioned in the appointment letter of the

candidates.

He said out of 21 trainees, 18 were from Balochistan

and three from Punjab.

The minister said on the direction of the Senate,

these trainees would be given another chance to reappear

in the exam.

They would be reinstated, if they cleared the exam,

he added.

Later, Chairman Raza Rabbani referred the matter to

the Standing Committee on Defence with direction for

transparent conduct of the examination.