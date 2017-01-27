Talal asks PTI chief to stop misleading people on Panama papers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Central leader Pakistan Muslim League

(Nawaz) Talal Chaudhry on Friday said that chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should stop misleading people on Panama papers and present trail of foreign funding to his party.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, he asked the PTI chief to show financial documents in that regard so that people should know as to where the amount collected as donations was spent.

“Now PTI chief Imran Khan should stop deceiving people and wait for the 2018 election which would be an eye opener for him, he added.

He said that there was not a single evidence against the prime minister in the documents submitted by the PTI with the court. They had failed to collect any proof of what they were saying in public, he added.

He said even PTI chief himself was confused as evident from the facts and figures which he daily said in public and those contained in the documents available with the court.

That showed that his allegations were baseless, Talal added.

He said that politicians had to face allegations but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the only political leader, who had presented himself for accountability for false allegations levelled by the opponent political party.

He said the people were fully supporting the Prime Minister as they knew that his name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers and that the matter was propagated just to mislead them.

The minister said it was for the first time in the history of the country that old money transactions’ record was provided with full documents before the honorable court.

He said despite negative propaganda, the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz continued working on fulfillment of its agenda of making Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country.