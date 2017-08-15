SYP Pakistan office bearers oath taking ceremony held at RPC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): State Youth Parliament
(SYP) Pakistan Tuesday held an oath taking ceremony here at
Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) for its office bearers in which
student leaders from all over Pakistan participated.
The oath was taken by its president Shaheer Sialvi, a
press release said.
Addressing on the occasion the president said the teachings
of Allama Iqbal were essential to deal with the current circumstances
of the country.
He said they would never compromise on the ideology of Pakistan and
the youth would take initiative to raise the issues of Kashmir and
Palestine at the international forums.
He said Pakistan gravely needed the unity among different
groups of Muslims and this was the reason, the SYP collected the student
leaders from different student organizations on the platform of
the SYP.
President Palestinian Union of Students Dr Same Shehada also
participated in the convention.
He said the youth was an asset for any country.
He greeted the cabinet of SYP on this occasion and said Pakistan
and Palestinian youth should join hands to promote the unity among Muslims of the world.
