Symposium commemorating birth anniversary of Marx’s major books held

BEIJING, May 4 (APP):A symposium commemorating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Marx’s major books was held here on Friday.

The symposium was organized by the Central Propaganda Department of Communist Party of China (CPC) and Party Central Party History and Documentation Research Institute.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Marx and is also the beginning of implementing the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party.

In accordance with the overall arrangement of the Central Committee, the Central Party History and Documentation Research Institute organized and compiled three key books commemorating the 200th anniversary of Marx’s birthday.

These were the Communal Manifesto, the Capital commemorative edition, the “Special edition of Marx and Engels”, and the Marxist biography. The popular book was published by People’s Publishing House and Chongqing Publishing Group.

The meeting pointed out that since the party’s 18th National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has attached great importance to the study and application of the basic Marxist theory of the entire party.

The Central Political Bureau has conducted collective learning on the basis of Marxist basic theories and classic works.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that learning basic Marxist theories is a compulsory course for communists.

The majority of party members and cadres, especially senior cadres, must learn to make good use of Marxist classics such as the Communist Manifesto.

The compilation and publication of the key books commemorating the 200th anniversary of Marx’s birthday will help Marx’s glorious achievements and outstanding contributions understood in order to promote the cadres and masses to study and apply Marxist basic theories with a scientific attitude, grasp the basic content and spiritual essence of Marxism from the source.

It is of great significance to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era and the spirit of the 19th Party Congress, and further strengthen Marxist scientific beliefs, the lofty ideals of communism, and the common ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics.