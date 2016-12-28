Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis tournament from Jan 5

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): The Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis Tournament, which was delayed earlier, has now been re-scheduled and would be held from January 5 to 8 here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex.

Chairperson Subh-e-Nau (SN) Shahida Kausar Farooq made this announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Earlier, she said the tournament was scheduled to be held at the same venue from December 26 to 30, but delayed due to some unavoidable reasons.

Sponsored by Bank Al-Falah, Shahida said, the tournament would be played in three categories including Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles and Girls Juniors U-18 Singles.

She also announced that the Subh-e-Nau was going to award highest ever prize money for any exclusive ladies event in Pakistan’s tennis history.

The amount of prize money is 300,000 which will be distributed among players in accordance with rules of international Tennis Federation (ITF).

Besides, daily allowances will be provided to outstation players.

Mahvish Chishtie, a former national champion, will be the tournament director.

Interested players can contact Shehzad Akhter Alvi, tournament referee, at 0333-5158971 for entries and further details.

They can also send their entries to SN office at 051-4432194 and 0321-7059269.

Last date of entries is January 4 (Wednesday). Finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday January 8.