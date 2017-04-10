ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja
Muhammad Asif Monday said main hurdle in peaceful relations
between Pakistan and India was latter’s stubborn attitude.
Talking to PTV, he said unfortunately, ties between the
neighbouring countries were not smooth and the reason was
Indian attitude. India had levelled baseless allegations
against Pakistan on various occasions, he added.
The minister said minorities were not enjoying their due
rights in India and it was horrible. India was involved in the
killing of Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.
To a question, Khawaja Asif said Indian intelligence agent
K Yadav had admitted of his involvement in terrorist activities
in Pakistan and the decision regarding him had been taken after
due legal process.
Stubborn Indian attitude hurdle in peace process: Asif
