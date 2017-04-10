Stubborn Indian attitude hurdle in peace process: Asif

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja

Muhammad Asif Monday said main hurdle in peaceful relations

between Pakistan and India was latter’s stubborn attitude.

Talking to PTV, he said unfortunately, ties between the

neighbouring countries were not smooth and the reason was

Indian attitude. India had levelled baseless allegations

against Pakistan on various occasions, he added.

The minister said minorities were not enjoying their due

rights in India and it was horrible. India was involved in the

killing of Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

To a question, Khawaja Asif said Indian intelligence agent

K Yadav had admitted of his involvement in terrorist activities

in Pakistan and the decision regarding him had been taken after

due legal process.