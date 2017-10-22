Strong title contender Khyber Eagle enter into FATA Football Super League semi-finals

PESHAWAR, Oct 22 (APP):Strong title contender Khyber Eagle entered into the semi-finals after recording 3-0 victory against Ghazi Ajab Khan of Dara Adam Khail in the ongoing FATA Football Super League-2017 being played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Sunday.

Director Sports Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Center Peshawar Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match between two quarter-finalists teams Khyber Eagle of Landikotal Tehsil Khyber Agency and Ghazi Ajab Khan Afridi of Dara Adam Khail the players were introduced to him.

Organizing Secretary Shahid Khan Shinwari welcomed Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem for gracing the occasion as chief guest and also conveyed a message of the Director General Sports Pakistan Sports Board Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera who always supported the youth of FATA.

Shahid Khan informed Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem that Bridgestone Tyre Japan, NGK and KYB Spark and Parts Middle East, Momin Oil Middle East, and Exedy have extended all out financial and moral support to the organizing committee to hold the event by involving youth of FATA in healthy activities. He said FATA youth have badly suffered due to insurgency and militancy but now with the bravery and matchless sacrifices given by the jawans of Pakistan Army and security forces peace has been restored to FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rest of the country.

He disclosed that due to peace foreign players from Malaysia, Indonesia and Afghanistan visited Peshawar and were part of the League-2017. Playing with foreign players gave much needed international exposure to our players from FATA at their door steps.

Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem appreciated the initiative taken by Shahid Khan and convinced the international sponsors to support our youth for healthy activities. It was a very blood initiative by inviting foreign players to Peshawar and certainly it goes a long way for the promotion of football in Pakistan, he added.

Earlier, both Khyber Eagle and Ghazi Ajab Khan Afridi teams exhibited good display of football which large number of spectators turned up and enjoyed the thrilling moves. Naqash, Mohib, Bacha Gul played well for Ghazi Ajab Khan Afridi team but they were failed to score any goal.

A 17-year-old center striker Hamza netted a fine goal in the very outset of the match through field attempt. Hamza got a free ball in front of the goal-post from Mujahid, the left winger, and quickly zoomed into the danger zone by dodging two defenders before slamming in a perfect goal.

After taking lead, Khyber Eagle put in more pressure and this time Mujahid saw his forceful kick into the rival goal-post by making the tally 2-0. On the other hands Ghazi Ajab Khan Afridi team tried their hard to reduce the margin but due to pack defence of Khyber Eagle they were failed to do so.

At half-time Khyber Eagle was leading by 2-0. It was the second session in which Khyber Eagle got the third goal lead when inner striker international Mansoor slammed in a beautiful goal to make the tally 3-0. It was good exchange of ball between Mansoor and Hamza and at the end Mansoor scored the third goal. In the dying moments Ghazi Ajab Khan Afridi team did some resistance but failed and thus Khyber Eagle won the match by 3-0. Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Momin Khan, Allowddin, Zeeshan and Arshad supervised the match while Qazi Asif acted as match commissioner.

Malik Saad Falcon will now face Shams in the last quarter-finals on Monday before the semi-finals and the final will be played on October 25 at 2.30 p.m.