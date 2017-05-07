Stars of French cuisine: Pakistani brothers visit homeland first time

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Born in Kohat, Pakistan, Sylvestre (Shahzad) Wahid and Jonathan (Jawad) Wahid, two famous names of French high gastronomy, who are on a first time visit to their homeland on the invitation of Serena Hotels, with the support of the Embassy of France in Pakistan, shared their experiences with the media here at the French House Sunday.

Both the brothers were born in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 1970’s. This is the first time they have returned to Pakistan since their childhood. They arrived in southern France at the age of nine and seven, joining their father, who had settled in Nimes.

Sylvestre Wahid is one of the most brilliant chefs in France today, identified as one of the rising stars in French gastronomy. He was just awarded the prestigious 2 stars by the Michelin Guide in his new Parisian restaurant, Sylvestre. Previously he had already earned 2 stars at Oustau de la Baumaniere and worked in prestigious restaurants such as Plaza Athene in Paris, Le Strato in Courchevel or Cheval Blanc in Nimes, as well as in New York.

His younger brother, Jonathan Wahid is Grand Pastry Chef. After working for six years in the most famous luxury hotel of Paris, hotel Ritz, Jonathan Wahid was awarded as Champion of France for Desserts in 2005. Jonathan Wahid has since opened his own hotel restaurant in the south of France together with his wife, the French Chef Fanny Rey. Their “Auberge de la Reine Jeanne” is awarded with one star at the Michelin guide in 2017.

Much jubilant chefs with equally jubilant participants shared

their experiences and elaborated how they became chefs and evolved

new dishes. They informed that every region has its unique tastes and dishes, suitable to the local palate.

They also informed that French pastries have minimum sugar whereas the use of salt is another minimized ingredient.

They also shared their long overseas tour to different countries to work with the local chefs of the hotel chain.

Responding to a query, they said fine dining is not merely about good and expensive food but the decor of the restaurant, food presentation, selection of the music, ambiance and service is included in the definition.

Earlier, French Ambassador Martine Dorance introduced the two brothers.