Sri Lankan students visit Pak Naval ships

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): Over 200 Sri Lankan students from

prominent schools and colleges visited Pakistani Naval ships Nasr

and Saif Tuesday evening at the Colombo Dockyard. The ships were

on a port call to Colombo from Match 12-15.

According to a message received here Wednesday from Colombo,

the Pakistani Navy played host to the students of Sri Lankan schools

and colleges. The children enjoyed the visit and were briefed about

the diverse weapons and equipment fitted on board.

The students also had a general chat with naval officials and held

a question & answer session. They were served traditional Pakistani refreshments and cuisine.