Sri Lankan army chief meets COAS

RAWALPINDI, May 3 (APP): Chief of Sri Lankan Army Lieutenant General A W J C De Silva on Wednesday visited General Headquarters (GHQ) here.

Upon arrival he laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

The visiting general called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Lankan army chief was given briefing about Pakistan Army’s

continuing campaign against terrorist and banned organisations.

The chief of Sri Lankan army appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements and contributions towards national and regional security.

The visiting general thanked Pakistan Army for incessant support to Sri Lankan fight against terrorism and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s ability to completely overcome the menace in near future.

The COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked his Sri Lankan

counterpart for his visit and acknowledgment.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for

enhancing regional security and continuing existing military to military cooperation.