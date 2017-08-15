Sri Lanka cricket board ready to send team to Pakistan: Najam

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman
Najam Sethi Tuesday said, as a result of continuing efforts, Sri Lanka cricket board had been convinced to send its team to Pakistan.
The PCB was in contact with Sri Lanka Cricket Board and assured
them of foolproof security to the players, he said talking to PTV.
He said Sri Lanka had itself been victim of terrorism and
international cricket teams refused to visit their country except Pakistan and always extended cooperation.
Keeping in viewing our past relation, Sri Lanka cricket board had
given clearance to visit Pakistan, he added.
