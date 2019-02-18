South Africa great Smith wants strong Pakistan through HBL PSL

LAHORE, Feb 18 (APP):Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believed that his former team-mate AB de Villiers’s decision to participate in the HBL PSL 2019, including featuring in matches in Lahore, will set standards in bringing more big names to the league, which in turn will make the cricket-starved country a formidable unit.

Smith, 38, is in the United Arab Emirates as a commentator for the HBL PSL and has been impressed in the opening week of the league and the talent it has been producing over four years.