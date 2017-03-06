Soldiers’ sacrifices are country’s real lifeline: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday said the sacrifices rendered by the country’s brave soldiers while defending the motherland were the “real lifeline of nation”.

“The soldiers who sacrificed their life are our real heroes and the nation promises to honour them by standing firm against terrorists nefarious designs to hit at our way of life,” the Prime Minister said in a statement on a terrorist attack in Mohmand Agency where five army personnel lost their lives.

The Prime Minister expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of army personnel who lost lives while engaging with terrorists.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan would become stronger and stronger “because our men in uniform are vigilant at our borders and in urban centers”.

“Terrorists are sadly mistaken if they think they can weaken the resolve of our nation,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was against every terrorist working from with in the country or operating from a foreign territory.

“The enemies of Pakistan will be eliminated along with their cancerous ideology,” he said.

The Prime Minister prayed for the blessing of the departed souls and grant of patience to the family of martyred.

According to ISPR, terrorists from across the border on Sunday night attempted physical attack on three Pakistan border posts in Mohmand Agency. In exchange of fire, five soldiers embraced Shahadat and over 10 terrorists were killed.