SNGPL Annual Sports ends with victory of Lahore Distribution Team

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Lahore (Distribution) secured won the SNGPL annual sports securing 51 points at the Wapda sports complex here on Thursday.

The winner enjoyed supremacy in the event and left the other participating teams at far distance at the points table .

Mardan (Distribution) Region Team bagged second position with 39 points and Head Office Team stood third with 34 points.

The winners of different games in individual and double categories are Ayesha Ali (Table Tennis – Girls), Maryam Iqbal (Badminton – Girls), Ishfaq (Long Jump), Farhan (High Jump), Arsalan (Shot put), Ifran, Zeeshan, Tariq and Umer (400 M relay race), Awais (200 Meter Race), Haroon (Table Tennis Single), Mudasar Noor & Syed Naveed Kamal (Table Tennis Double), Awais Ahmed (Badminton Single), Awais Ahmed & Arshad Aziz (Badminton Double), Peshawar Distribution Team (Volley Ball), Lahore Distribution Team (Tug of War) and Qaseem (100 Meter race). The players and spectators participated with full zeal and zest in the annual sports.

On the occasion, Syed Jawad Naseem (SGM Business Development), Waseem Ahmad (Vice President Sports cell), Asif Iqbal (Secretary Finance Sports) and Shahzada Iqbal (President CBA) were also present.

Chief Guest, Deputy Managing Director (Services) Amer Tufail distributed the shields and prizes among the winning sportsmen and women. Chief Guest of the Ceremony DMD (Services) Amer Tufail congratulated the members of the organizing committee and players on organizing the event successfully.