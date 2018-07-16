Six-Nation Int’l Hockey Tournament likely to be shifted to Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is expected to shift the Six-Nation International Hockey Tournament from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

Talking to APP here Monday, a PHF official said the tournament was due to be hosted in Army Stadium in Rawalpindi but as a new astro-turf is to be laid there therefore the tournament is likely to be shifted to Lahore.

“We will convey the shifting of event to International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) after its confirmation,” he said.

He said the participating teams include Oman, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Bangladesh.

“PHF has been doing an all-out effort for the revival and promotion of hockey in the country. The World XI team visited Pakistan this year which was a great step towards revival of international hockey and hopefully, now the six-nation hockey tournament will be very beneficial for Pakistan hockey,” he said.