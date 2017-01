Six killed as train hits car near Gojra

FAISALABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Six people, including a woman and a child, were killed in train-car collision near Chak No.93-JB, Gojra on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Railway Police said a car (LSJ-6464) carrying six people was crossing an unmanned level crossing near Chak No.93-JB when Lahore-bound Shalimar Express hit it.

As a result, all car-riders including four men, one woman and one child were killed on-the-spot.

Incharge Police Post Dawakhari Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor said the victims were identified as Dr Iqbal, Mansab Dar, Shazia Bibi, Faizan, Falak Sher and car-driver Muhammad Afzal as they belonged to Sillanwali, Sargodha.