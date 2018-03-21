KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP):KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP): Five ships, APL Charleston, Maersk
Memphis, Industrial Century, Makiki and White Purl carrying
Containers, Gen. Cargo, Coal and LPG took berths at Qasim
International Container Terminal, Multi-purpose Terminal, Port
Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal
respectively on Tuesday, 20th March-2018.
A total of nine ships namely, APL Charleston, Maersk
Memphis, Industrial Century, Agri Princes, Serene Juniper,
Makiki, African Macaw, White Purl and Adam are currently
occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General cargo,
Soya been seeds, Coal, Palm Kernel, LPG and LNG during last 24
hours.
A cargo volume of 125,188 tonnes, comprising 93,040 tonnes
import cargo and 32,148 tonnes export cargo inclusive of
containerized cargo carried in 3,459 Containers (TEUs), (1,767
TEUs imports and 1,692 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port
during last 24 hours.
M.V Agri Princes sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning,
while three more ships, Maersk Memphis, Industrial Century and
Serene Juniper are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.
Three ships, Mataquito, Parnasos and Al-Dasma carrying
Containers, 51,216 tonnes Coal and 54,897 tonnes Diesel oil are
expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, FOTCO respectively on
Wednesday.
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim
KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP):KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP): Five ships, APL Charleston, Maersk