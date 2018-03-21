Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP):KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP): Five ships, APL Charleston, Maersk

Memphis, Industrial Century, Makiki and White Purl carrying

Containers, Gen. Cargo, Coal and LPG took berths at Qasim

International Container Terminal, Multi-purpose Terminal, Port

Qasim Electric Power Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal

respectively on Tuesday, 20th March-2018.

A total of nine ships namely, APL Charleston, Maersk

Memphis, Industrial Century, Agri Princes, Serene Juniper,

Makiki, African Macaw, White Purl and Adam are currently

occupying PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General cargo,

Soya been seeds, Coal, Palm Kernel, LPG and LNG during last 24

hours.

A cargo volume of 125,188 tonnes, comprising 93,040 tonnes

import cargo and 32,148 tonnes export cargo inclusive of

containerized cargo carried in 3,459 Containers (TEUs), (1,767

TEUs imports and 1,692 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port

during last 24 hours.

M.V Agri Princes sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning,

while three more ships, Maersk Memphis, Industrial Century and

Serene Juniper are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Three ships, Mataquito, Parnasos and Al-Dasma carrying

Containers, 51,216 tonnes Coal and 54,897 tonnes Diesel oil are

expected to take berths at QICT, MW-4, FOTCO respectively on

Wednesday.