Shehryar Afridi, Turkish Interior Minister discuss bilateral relations in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Minister for Interior of Turkey Süleyman Soylu had a meeting in Istanbul Tuesday during which the special nature of Pakistan-Turkey relations was emphasized.

It was noted that bilateral cooperation was flourishing in the political, economic, investment, defence, education and cultural spheres.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi was leading Pakistan delegation to the 6th

Ministerial Conference of the Budapest Process being held in Istanbul, Turkey from February 19 to 21. The aim of this initiative was to promote safe and regular migration, a message received here from Istanbul said.