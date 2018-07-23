Shehbaz seeks masses support for PML-N

LAHORE, Jul 23 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Monday urged the masses to vote in favour of PML (N) and stamp the symbol of ‘lion’ only on July 25.

“We are contesting the election for sanctity of vote and masses will definitely vote for us”, he added.

Talking to party workers and supporters here, he said general elections scheduled for July 25 were vitally

important in the history of Pakistan.

“PML-N completed record development projects during its five year tenure.We eliminated load-shedding and supported industry”,he claimed.

Shehbaz criticised PTI leadership for not delivering in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, and said the condition of Peshawar city was quite poor due to incomplete work of Metro bus.

He said that people of Pakistan were familiar with “u-turn politics” of Imran Khan and would cast their votes

in favour of PML-N on July 25 on the basis of its performance.

“If Almighty would grant another opportunity to come into power we will transform Pakistan into a model state,” Shehbaz claimed.