Sharjeel seeks justice from PM over spot-fixing punishmen

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):: Spot-fixing convict Sharjeel Khan has sought justice from Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi claiming that injustice has been done to him in his case and he wants a fair trial.

Talking to the reporters here on Tuesday, Sharjeel vowed that he would fight all allegations leveled against him. “I want to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi so that I may clear myself on all matters,” he said.

Sharjeel accused the PCB anti-corruption unit of being able to

take action against anyone they desire. “The Pakistan Cricket Board tribunal is too weak to take action against anyone, they think, they

should punish or ban.”

Pakistan’s anti-corruption tribunal had banned opener Sharjeel Khan

for five years over a spot-fixing case that has rocked the Pakistan

Super League (PSL). The 28-year-old left-handed opener was provisionally suspended along with fellow opener Khalid Latif in February for violating the PCB anti-corruption code. The charges centred on a match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai in February. Off four balls, Sharjeel scored a single, failed to score off two deliveries and was

then out.

Spot-fixing involves bets on the outcome of a particular passage of play, unlike match-fixing in which there is an attempt to prearrange the result. Latif, who did not play in the game, was alleged to have orchestrated the deal. Both were also charged for not reporting the

matter to the PCB’s anti-corruption unit.

“Sharjeel is banned for five years, which has two-and-a-half years suspended,” said Asghat Haider, who headed the three-member tribunal.

“We investigated all the charges and found them correct.” The minimum punishment for the charges was five years with a maximum of a life ban.

Former PCB head Tauqir Zia and erstwhile Pakistan captain Wasim Bari were the other members of the tribunal formed in March. Under the PCB

code, players can appeal rulings before an independent arbitrator within

14 days of the decision. Four other players M Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan,

Nasir Jamshed and M Nawaz were also included in the investigation on multiple charges.