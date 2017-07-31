Shahid Khaqan files nomination papers

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

candidate for the office of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi on Monday filed nomination papers for election to the

PM office.

Abbasi reached the office of Secretary National Assembly

along with party colleagues and filed his nomination papers.

He has no covering candidate for the slot.

Time for filing of nomination papers is by 1400 hours

Monday as these papers are to be scrutinized by the Speaker

at 1500 hours after which list of candidates would be

published.

According to details, PML-N leaders including Sardar

Muhammad Yousaf, Saira Afzal Tarar, Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry,

Abdul Qadir Baloch, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Shehzadi Umarzadi

Tawana, Rana Qasim Noon, Ayaz Sherazi and Arshad Leghari

are among the proposers and seconders for Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi.

Talking to media persons, the PML-N candidate reiterated

the continuity of policies of government, headed by Nawaz Sharif

that stood dissolved after disqualification of the former Prime

Minister.

The new cabinet would be finalized by the party through

consensus, he added.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said fulfillment of the promises made

to people by his party leadership would be his top priority as he

believed in the continuity of policies as well as resolution of

masses problems.

When asked about objections by the opposition, he said, he

was not afraid of such objections and would try to come up to

masses’ expectations.

Answering a question about challenges faced by country, he

said, “we have been facing these challenges with devotion and

dedication, and shall continue to do so in days ahead.”