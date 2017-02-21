Several injured in Tangi Charsadda blasts

PESHAWAR Feb 21 (APP): Several peopel have reportedly been injured in twin blasts which took place outside main gate of lower courts in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda district, on Tuesday, police said.

The initial reports said unknown terrorists attacked the courts premises

and opened indiscriminate fire. Security forces and police personnel rushed to the blast site.

District hospitals have been put on high alert . Rescue teams rushed to

the area. Security forces have cordoned off the entire area.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda, however claimed that terrorists could not enter the courts premises.