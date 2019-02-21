Senate body passes unanimous resolution condemning Indian baseless propaganda against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):The members of Senate Forum for Policy Research (SFPR) Thursday passed a resolution unanimously by strongly condemning baseless propaganda against Pakistan in context of Pulwama attack in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and underlined the need for peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Col (R) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, was also attended among others by senators Afrasiab Khattak, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Mir Muhmmad Naseer Mengal , Sehar Kamran and Nisar Muhammad Khan.