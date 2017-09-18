Senate body directs FATA Secretariat to stop collection of cess from public

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on States
and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday directed officials of Federally
Administered Tribal Area (FATA) to stop the collection of cess from
public on immediate basis.
The Committee meeting met here at Parliament House
under the Chairmanship of Senator, Hilal ur Rehman besides Senators
including Ahmad Hassan, Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Farhatullah Babar and
MNA Qaiser Jamal mover of the agenda and officials from FATA
Secretariat and Ministry of SAFRN also attended the meeting.
Senator Farhatullah Babar said that in the committee
of FATA reforms, all the political agents of all agencies of FATA
had acknowledged that the collection of cess was illegal.
The Senate body recommended to issue a notification with the
consultation of all relevant department to stop this illegal
collection of cess from the people of FATA.
The Senate body directed the Deputy Commissioner F.R Dera
Ismail Khan to remove the concern of Parliamentarians about the
consultations with them for the annual development funds of 2015-16,
2016-17 and 2017-18.
Chairman Committee, Hilal said the Deputy Commissioner of F.R
D.I.Khan should include the development schemes of MNA Qaiser Jamal.
The Senate body also showed concerns over the policy and rules
for issuing of NOC for government contractors interested in projects
at F.R D.I.Khan.