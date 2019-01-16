ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said that the government was committed to bring tribal youth into the national development mainstream socially and economically.
He was addressing the seminar on capacity building of youth in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Employment Training and Psychosocial Support.
Seminar on tribal districts’ youth capacity building held
