LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): In connection with the Independence
Day celebrations, the Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre
organized a seminar on “Pakistan at 70: Challenges and
Opportunities”.
PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasar, Professor
Emeritus Department of Political Science Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi,
Former Dean University of Sargodha Prof Dr Rasheed Ahmed Khan,
Acting Director PSC Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, senior faculty members
and students participated in the seminar.
In his address, Prof Dr Zaffar Moeen Nasar threw light on
the economic development of Pakistan in last 70 years. He said
a comparison of Pakistan’s economic situation of 1947 and 2017
showed a big difference as service and industrial sector was
growing.
“We need to improve our social sector-health and education
for better development in the country while the 3Ds of economics; Development, Defence and Debt Services must be set in the
right order”, he observed.
He stressed that” We need to set our priorities, make our
industrial policies and define our pioneer industries.”
He added the CPEC was a game changer which was bringing great
potential for investment in the country.
Prof Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi in his speech said:”We as a
nation has to focus on three aspects. First one is we need to
pay tribute to people who have sacrificed a lot for establishment
of Pakistan. Secondly we need to examine the achievements of
Pakistan in last 70 years. Pakistan has made a substantial
achievement in fields of industry and defense. We need to
recognize deficiencies and difficulties of Pakistan.”
Dr Rashid Ahmed Khan said Pakistan was achieved through a
democratic struggle. Democracy is, therefore, in the blood
of Pakistan. Democracy in Pakistan is one of the most important
concern of Pakistani people.
In his welcome note, Acting Director Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi
said” We need to look at our national journey for seventy
years and we have to make Pakistan a developed nation by
our hardwork and efforts.
The vice chancellor also cut a cake to begin the celebrations
of the 70th Independence Day celebration. Now all departments
and hostels would organize different events in this connection.
Separately, the vice chancellor planted a tree in
connection with a tree plantation campaign in the university.
