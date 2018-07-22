Security provided to all political leaders: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Interior Muhammad Azam Khan has said security had been provided to all political leaders of various parties to avoid any untoward incident in future.

The interim government was holding Cabinet meetings regularly and taking short-term decisions for best national interest, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said,”We are assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free, fair and transparent general election on July 25.”

He said the government or ECP were not providing political favor to any party and level playing field was being provided to all the parties to do election campaign, hold corner meeting, and public gatherings.

Azam Khan said the decision to deploy army on polling stations was taken after the ECP had appealed to caretaker government to do the same in order to ensure law and order.

He said Army officers would report to Returning Officers (RO) performing duties on polling stations about any rigging or other matters.

Replying to a question, he said National Accountability Court (NAB) had arrested Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and shifted both to Islamabad peacefully.

He said all the facilities, as per jail manual, were being provided to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising on three federal ministers was constituted regarding inclusion of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter’s name in Exit Control List (ECL), which had presented recommendations to federal Cabinet which would decide about the matter, he stated.

Commenting on recent terror attacks, he said attack on Haroon Bilour was claimed by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and investigation regarding the attack on Raisani was underway.