Three Khasadars, 2 civilians embrace Shahadat in Mohmand Agency: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Feb 15 (APP): Three Khasadars and two civilians

embraced Shahadat when a suicide bomber, out of two, blew himself

up, after being spotted and challenged by the personnel at the

office gate of Political Agent in Mohmand Agency on Wednesday.

“Three Khasadars and two civilians embraced Shahadat when

a suicider blew himself up when challenged by sentry while other

suicider was shot by the security forces in Mohmand agency,”

according to an ISPR press release.

The security agencies had the intelligence about intrusion of suicide bombers from Afghanistan into the Mohmand Agency.

Following the incident, the security agencies were carrying out a combing operation in the area.