RAWALPINDI, Feb 15 (APP): Three Khasadars and two civilians
embraced Shahadat when a suicide bomber, out of two, blew himself
up, after being spotted and challenged by the personnel at the
office gate of Political Agent in Mohmand Agency on Wednesday.
The security agencies had the intelligence about intrusion of suicide bombers from Afghanistan into the Mohmand Agency.
Following the incident, the security agencies were carrying out a combing operation in the area.
Three Khasadars, 2 civilians embrace Shahadat in Mohmand Agency: ISPR
