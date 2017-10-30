Secretary Sports reviews progress of sports projects

LAHORE, Oct 30 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan presided over an important review meeting here at National Hockey

Stadium on Monday.

The status of progress in various sports projects was reviewed during the meeting, which was attended by Director Admin Javed Rasheed Chohan, Deputy Secretary Planning (Sports Department) Tehmina Habib, Assistant Director Nasir Malik, Divisional Officers, contractors and DSOs.

Divisional Officers and DSOs briefed the Secretary Sports about the progress in various sports projects in the province.

“Many projects have been completed and several others are on verge of completion. These projects will be completed in the near future,” they said.

Muhammad Aamir Jan directed all the Divisional Officers, contractors and DSOs to speed up the work and complete the remaining projects without any delay.

“No complacency will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.