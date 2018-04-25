Secretary Sports Punjab forms committees to hold Punjab Boxing championship

LAHORE, Apr 25 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab, Muhammad Aamir Jan, on Wednesday, constituted six committees to hold the Punjab Boxing Championship in a smooth manner.

The committees have been asked to make excellent arrangements for the championship scheduled to be held from May 12 to 15 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

Muhammad Aamir Jan, said the Punjab Boxing Championship is a golden opportunity for all potential boxers of the province. “Through this event, we want to provide equal opportunity to all persons who want

to play competitive boxing. Our doors are open for every boxer of the province”, he added.

He urged advised all the district sports officers of the province to display big banners in their respective districts and highlight the event of Punjab Boxing Championship. He also asked all talented

boxers to get them registered for participation in the event.

As per details, Director Admin Javed Chohan will be chairman of Organizing/Finance Committee while Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Admin Zahoor Ahmed, R&D Officer Dr Nauman Saeed, CSO Col Shabbir and PRO Abdur Rauf will

be the members of this committee.

Director Sports Muhammad Anees Sheikh will head the Event Conducting Committee. Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman, International referee Arshad Qureshi and Secretary PBA Sharjeel Zia Butt will be the members of the body.

The Accommodation Committee, Ring Committee, Technical Committee

and Jury of Appeal Committees have also been announced to conduct

the championship in a befitting manner.