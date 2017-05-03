SECP formulates collateral management companies regulations

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): The Securities and Exchange Commission

of Pakistan (SECP) has formulated Collateral Management Companies

(Establishment and Operations) Regulations, 2017, under the

Companies Ordinance, 1984.

In devising the framework, the SECP carried out consultative

sessions with the major stakeholders, including provincial

departments of agriculture, State Bank of Pakistan, Central

Depository Company, Pakistan Agriculture Coalition, Pakistan

Mercantile Exchange, and others.

According to SECP press statement, collateral management, one

of the core areas in the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, was

envisaged to remove distortions, reduce market imperfections, avoid

waste and help farmers get the best possible price for their produce

while enabling banks to confidently lend against agricultural

produce that is professionally graded, stored and preserved.

The SECP was endeavoring to promote electronic trading and

warehouse receipt financing of agricultural commodities through the

platform of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange to enable the growers to

get a fair price for their produce, avail financing facilities and

promote an efficient payment system, it added.

The salient features of the regulations are licensing

conditions and financial resource requirements for collateral

management company, duties of a collateral management company and

the warehouse operator, and powers of the SECP to conduct inspection

of collateral management company, its accredited warehouses and any

matter connected with the warehousing business, as well as issue

directives to a collateral management company or its accredited

warehouse in the public interest.

The regulations have been published in the official gazette,

and have been placed on the SECP’s website

(https://www.secp.gov.pk/laws/regulations/).