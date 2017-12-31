SCCI for setting up export monitoring committee

SIALKOT, Dec 31 (APP):Sialkot Chamber of Commerce
and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik demanded
the government to set -up an export monitoring committee
to keep an account of policies formulation and their
implementation.
The proposed committee should also identify problems
related to export and recommend remedial measures and
solutions for overcoming the issues, he added.
He also urged upon the government to take a step for
setting up of sector specific Export Promotion Councils
in the country.
Talking to APP on Sunday, the SCCI president said that
keeping in view fast changing business trends globally a
new concept of Shared Showrooms had been introduced in
various countries. He suggested that Shared Showrooms
and display centres in potential markets should also be
set -up for providing opportunities to exporters to
showcase their products with proper marketing facilities.
Zahid said the SCCI could offer significant help to
the concerned high-ups in identifying such shared
showrooms.
For development of the export sector, it was imperative
for the government to devise a sound sector specific
strategy, he said.
In order to achieve positive results, he said that it was
important that high priority sectors and potential sectors
should also be identified depending on level of production
and supply, potential contribution to exports, demand in
international market and capacity to contribute towards economic development of the country, he added.
The SCCI president said the government should provide
special incentives to encourage the export of high priority
sectors like textile and clothing, surgical and dental
instruments, leather products, sports goods, footwear, gems
and jewelry and furniture.
