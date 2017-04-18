SC to announce Panama case verdict on April 20

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): The Supreme Court will announce its reserved verdict on Panama papers case on Thursday (April 20).

According to the supplementary cause list of the Supreme Court, a five-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa would announce its ruling in the open court at 2:00 pm on a set of petitions moved by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Jamat-i-Islami, Awami Muslim League and others.

The hearing took 26 days to conclude after counsels for the parties completed their lengthy arguments in the case to prove their point of view.

Other members of the bench were Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh and Justice Ijazul Ahsan that had reserved verdict on February 23.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the Prime Minister, Shahid Hamid, Salman Akram Raja, counsels for the children of prime minister, Naeem Bukhari counsel for PTI, Tauseef Asif counsel for JI and Sheikh Rashid had appeared before the bench to present their arguments.