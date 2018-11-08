ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all four Advocate Generals to submit section wise reply on the bill, drafted by Law and Justice Commission in connection with lack of amenities for residents
of Katchi Abadies (slums).
SC seeks section wise reply from AGs on bill drafted for slums
ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all four Advocate Generals to submit section wise reply on the bill, drafted by Law and Justice Commission in connection with lack of amenities for residents