Sarfraz wants Pakistan to become the No.1 team

ISLAMABAD, August 3 (APP): Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed wants Pakistan to become the No. 1 cricket team saying players just need support to prove their mettle.

“Besides me the whole team dreams to be No.1 team,” Sport360 quoted Sarfraz as saying.

He said as we achieved success in 2017 Champions Trophy,

hopefully we would continue like that. “We know this team can get better. This team is a mix of youngsters, seniors, and they all are good.”

“What they (players) need is support. If they get it, they can

get better. I am not surprised by how well these guys did in the Champions Trophy because I know there are good players in Pakistan, at domestic level, other good players coming through just like Fakhar, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Rumman Raees,” he said.

Sarfraz said to be the No1 team is not just about winning one cup, but performing day in, day out and in every game at the same high level.

“Consistency is the most important factor. Before our tour to West Indies [in April] our position was not very good, we were struggling. But we won that series. And then the start of the Champions Trophy we lost to India. But we improved day by day. It has been a very difficult journey, but if you are positive anything can happen.”

He said when you are captain of all three formats there is

extra pressure I know, but at the moment I am enjoying my captaincy and I will try to do the same in the Tests and just enjoy it, no pressure.

“Our next target is to win the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Playing in Dubai it’s like our home conditions, we enjoy it there.

Sri Lanka is a good side but if we perform well in all three

departments then we can win the series,” he said.

He said in cricket, you are learning day by day, so hopefully

I will keep learning.

“My goal is to play my best for every team, for Pakistan, and

when I finish cricket, people remember me with good memories both as a good player and a good guy,” he said.