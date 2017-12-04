Saeed of Dera Ismail Khan upset Yasir of Peshawar in 30th KP Snooker Championship

PESHAWAR, Dec 04 (APP):Saeed of Dera Ismail Khan upset top seeded Yasir of Peshawar in the ongoing 30th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship being played at Mingora Swat on Monday.

Saeed did not look behind after winning the first frame wherein he made a break of 80, the score was 81-16. After winning the first frame Saeed failed to click in the third and fourth frames won by Yasir Khan at 33-66 and 21-73. Despite taking a frame lead, Yasir put in more pressure and even got a lead of 44 points but Saeed came back strongly and won the frame by 77-49. The score was of the other frames were 52-30, 55-31.

In the second match another top seed player Akash from Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest break of 105 before defeating Usman Ahmad by 4-0. The score was 81-13, 72-34, 54-33 and 51-46. In the other matches Bilal of Swat defeated Abdul Haseeb of Hazara by 4-0, Imran of Peshawar beat Mullah Dad of Swat by 4-1, Usman Ahmad of Hazara beat Talha Nawaz of Hazara by 4-0, Mohsin Ali of Azad Jammu and Kashmir beat Usman Khan by 4-2, Sarbaland of Pehawar beat Ayub Khan by 4-1, Nouman Khan of Peshawar beat Hazrat Khan of Swat by 4-2, Yaqoob of Swat beat Nadir of Swat by 4-1, Muhammad Sargial of Hazara beat Ahsan Arif of Hazara by 4-1, Ali Pattan of Hazara beat Tariq Khan of Peshawar by 4-1, Abu Bakar of AJK beat Shahab Khan of Swat by 4-1, Kashif of FATA beat Jamal of Swabi by 4-2, Mujtaba of Peshawar beat Azam of Peshawar by 4-2, Wajahat of AJK beat Kamran of Mardan by 4-1 and thus all the players after victory moved into the next round.