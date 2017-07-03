Rs. 537.646 mln released under PSDP 2016-17 for Food Security

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): The government had released Rs.
537.646 million under its last year’s Public sector Development
Programme (PSDP) against the total allocation of Rs. 573.646 million
for the uplift of agriculture sector of the country.
The Ministry of National Food Security and Research had
utilized all the allocated funds under PSDP 2016-17 on its various
developmental projects.
The government had spent Rs. 195.447 million on the research
for agriculture development programme as against the total
allocation of Rs. 195.447 million for the financial year 2016-17.
Under PSDP 2016-17, the government had released Rs. 50 million
for indigenization of hybrid seed production for enhanced crop
production as against the total allocation of Rs. 50 million.
The government has released Rs. 47.95 million for the up
gradation of arid zone research institute to level of AZRC and
establishment of new adaptive research cum demonstration institute
at Seakach, Wana South Waziristan, North Waziristan Agency (FATA)
Tank and Matora, Laki Marwat.
Under last year development programme, the government had also
released Rs. 27.145 million for milk and meat supply chain
improvement programme and support to livestock production in
Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Azad Kashmir and Gilgit
Baltistan to increase meat and milk production.
In order to share the knowledge and expertise of China,
government had spent Rs. 25.725 million for Pak-China cooperation
for agriculture research and development programme against the total
allocation of Rs. 25.725 million.
