Rs 15,085 mln allocated for PAEC schemes under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government had allocated a total of Rs 15,085 million for 14 ongoing and 13 schemes of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission under Public Sector Development Programmes for fiscal year 2017-18.

According to the budgetary documents issued here on Friday, a total of Rs 10841.104 million for on going schemes and Rs 4243.896 million has been allocated for new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, a total of Rs 7110.010 million has been allocated for Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit C-3 & C-4, Rs 689.145 million for Chemical Procession Plant (CPP) Mianwali, Rs 136.642 for detailed exploration of uranium (Phase-VIII) Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 18.362 for extension of INOR Abbotabad and Rs 152.950 has been allocated for Fuel Fabrication Plant (FFP) Mianwali.

A total of Rs 650 million has been allocated for MPB-2 Shanawa Uranium Mining Project (Karak), Rs 720 million for National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (Phase-I) NESCOM, Rs 221.851 million for New Minerals Survey Scheme (Phase-VI) Lahore and Rs 288 million has been allocated for Nuclear Fuel Enrichment Plant (NFEP) Mianwali.

Likewise, Rs 57 million has been allocated for Nuclear Power Fuel Testing Project (NPF-TP) Faisalabad, Rs 460 million for provision of equipments for five PAEC Cancer Hospitals (Bahawalpur, Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad), Rs for Seamless Tube Plant (STP-I) Mianwali, Rs 6.044 million Survey & Feasibility Studies of Six Additional Nuclear Power Plant Sites and Rs 212.900 million has been allocated for Up-gradation/extension of PINSTECH labs (Phase-II).

Among the new schemes, a total of Rs 50 million has been allocated for Biotechnology Driven Socio-Economic Development, Rs 230 million for detailed exploration of uranium resources in Bannu, Basin & Kohat Plateau (Phase-III), Rs 250 million for Pre-project Site Studies and Development For Nuclear Power Projects, Rs 163.896 million for establishment of Facility Centre for 3D Printing NESCOM, Rs 850 million for Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy (GINOR), Rs 500 million for Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Radiotherapy (GINUM) Phase-II and Rs 300 million has been allocated for MPS-4 Kaleri ISL Project.

Similarly, Rs 300 million has been allocated for National Cancer Hospital & Research Center, Rs 100 million for Tokomak Fusion Program, Rs 100 million for up-gradation and strengthening of R&D labs of National Center for Physics, Rs 100 million for up-gradation of Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam, Rs 120 million for up-gradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital-NORI (AECH-NORI) and Rs 100 million has been allocated for up-gradation of Silicon Strip Tracker and Muon System for the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) Experiment, Research and Development.