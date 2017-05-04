Rs 1 bln utilizes on phase-I of PM education reforms programme

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Capital Administration and Development

Division (CADD) has been spent around Rs 1 billion on the first

phase for upgradation of federal public schools under Prime Minister

Education Reforms Programme, said Parliamentary Secretary for CADD,

Maiza Hameed.

In an exclusive talk with APP here on Thursday, she said that

Rs 3 billion more for upgradation of next 200 schools under Phase-II

of education reforms programme were expected to be released by the

federal government very soon.

Maiza said that public educational institutions of the federal

capital were showing good results due to successful

implementation of the Prime Minister Education Reforms’ Programme.

The number of out of school children has been declined from 26

to 22.06 million between the years 2012-16, she said adding that ICT

has shown good progress in this regard.

Briefing further about the reforms programme, she said that

Montessori classes had been started in 21 public educational

institutions of the Islamabad which aims to bring children of 3 to

5 years of age into public sectors school.

Aiming at to facilitate the girls especially belonging to rural areas

of ICT with safe transportation facility, the prime minister was handed

over 70 school buses to the schools, she said.

Maiza added that 130 more buses had also been ordered by the prime

minister to procure on priority basis while special customized buses

would be introduced to cater special children.

Highlighting the steps taken by the CADD, Maiza said that around 50 teachers had been trained to impart children at early age.

PM Education Reforms Programme, she said was conceptualized by

the Maryam Nawaz aiming at to make federal capital’s schools a role

model for the entire country.

The target to revamp all 422 schools would be achieved by the end of 2017 with the immense support extended Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Minister for CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, she remarked.

It is pertinent to note that under education reforms programme all 422 ICT schools would be provided with the best facilities by utilizing maximum resources.

The public schools would be provide upgraded educational and health facilities to the children which include school enrolment targets, provision of missing facilities, setting up of new educational institutions, teachers training and computerized system that will monitor all educational institutions.