Rouhani hits back at Trump in UN speech

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (APP): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on

Wednesday hit back at US President Donald Trump, referring to Trump’s

fiery remarks against Iran role in the region before the U.N. as “ignorant, absurd and hateful.”

Rouhani did not mention Trump by name but his remarks were clearly

directed at the U.S. leader.

In his debut speech to the UN on Tuesday, President Trump included Iran

among a “small group of rogue regimes”. He described the nuclear deal as

an “embarrassment” to the United States.

Rouhani responded by referring to a “rogue newcomer to international

politics”.

THe Iranian president said during a speech to the 193-mmber Assembly

that the United States would “destroy its own credibility” by quitting the nuclear deal made under former President Barack Obama.

“I declare before you that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be the

first country to violate the agreement,” Rouhani said. “But it will respond decisively and resolutely to its violation by any party.”

“It will be a great pity if this agreement were to be destroyed by rogue

newcomers to the world of politics: the world will have lost a great opportunity,” Rouhani said.

In his much-anticipated speech, Rouhani characterized his country’s

policy as moderate in comparison to Trump’s combative talk before the U.N. on Tuesday.

“We are not preaching moderation,â€ Rouhani said. â€œWe are practicing

it.”

Under the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to suspend its nuclear weapons

programme in exchange for lifting sanctions.

Trump has been sharply critical of the Iran nuclear deal and has broadly

hinted that his administration would withdraw from it. Other signatories include Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

Trump on Tuesday said Iran’s government “has turned a wealthy country

with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed and chaos.â€