Rights of Pakhtuns to be secured: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Mar 17 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engr. Ameer Muqam Friday said that rights of Pakhtuns would be secured and their issues and problems would be duly addressed.

He was addressing a huge gathering of Pakhtun Community at Gujranwala Circuit House. He said that problems of the Pakhtuns would be resolved irrespective of their place of residence. He said that certain elements are creating unrest in the nation adding that politics of ethnicity can reduce drastic effects.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is a leader of whole country and PML-N has its roots all over the Pakistan. He said that the role played by PML-N leadership for the FATA reflects their love for the area and its people.

Criticizing Imran Khan, he said that PTI chief is suffering from Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sahrif phobia. He said that Imran Khan is busy in making irresponsible statements ignoring the national interest.

Engr. Ameer Muqam praised the sacrifices of Pakhtun nation saying that they have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against militancy adding we would not budge from our resolve for the sovereignty and safety of the motherland.