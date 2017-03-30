Renowned comedian Liaqat Soldier death anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): The 7th death anniversary of renowned Comedian Liaqat Soldier was observed on Thursday.

Liaquat Ali who is better known by his stage name Liaquat Soldier was a stage and television comedy actor, writer and director.

He was born in 1952 and started his acting career in 1973.

He featured in over 250 plays and co-starred with many famous theatre

personalities, including Moin Akhtar, Furqan Haider, Umer Sharif, Hanif Raja and Shahzad Raza.

He came from a modest, low-income family of Karachi. Soldier’s unusual last name was given to him by his friend Nazar Hussain, a stage artist.

Overseas, he worked in the United States, Dubai and South Africa. Soldier died of a heart attack at the age of 58 on 30 March 2011.

His death was called “a big loss to the world of comedy dramas”, while, a friend described him as not only a good actor but a “humble, good person.”