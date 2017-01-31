Regional governments must focus on growth of South Asia: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar said Monday that the growth of South Asia should be the objective of regional governments as the common man wants to see SAARC to become a thriving economic block.

Talking to eight member SAARC, Chamber of Commerce and Industry

delegation here, the Finance Minster urged SAARC chamber of commerce and industry to play their collective role in the development and promotion of trade and commerce among member countries.

He observed that this region has immense potential to develop regional

business relations which would benefit the common people and help in alleviation of poverty.

He said Pakistan is fully committed to promote regional cooperation,

however a combined effort by all member states is required to achieve the objectives.

The Minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a

vision and a roadmap of regional development and complements the other regional connectivity initiatives.

He emphasized the need to address the infrastructure needs of the region and expressed the hope that institution such Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will play their due role in this regard.

The Finance Minister said that Pakistan has suffered more than any other country at the hands of terrorism.

He said that terrorists have no religion or faith but they kill on

account of their brutality and savagery.

He mentioned that killing of one human being in Islam is tantamount to

killing of the whole humanity and saving of a life is equal to saving the whole humanity.

The government of Pakistan took on the terrorist with full might and

wiped out their known hideouts and sanctuaries.

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Suraj Vaidya thanked the Finance Minister and the government of Pakistan for warm welcome.

He regretted cancellation of SAARC summit which has affected trade and business development process.

He said the business community of SAARC member countries is upset on this political decision.

He discussed visa issue for businessmen for promotion of business

relationship as well as matters relating to investment and special incentives for South Asian entrepreneurs.

He observed that business activity should not be stopped in the name of security.