Redressal of players’ problems to bring improvement: Misbahul Haq

FAISALABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Cricketer Misbahul Haq on Wednesday
said that redressal of players’ problems was imperative to bring improvement in their performance.
Talking to the media at Iqbal Stadium after inaugurating
Interloop Cricket Tournament, he said that no change would
happen after playing Pakistan Super League.
He said that Pakistani team performs better at home ground
and its performance at pitches of other countries was also
excellent. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC) should
concentrate on resolving genuine problems of players.
He said that domestic games were imperative to bring improvement
in overall performance, adding that there was need to raise the
standard of domestic play.
He said that all players should be fit completely for game before
participating in any tournament, therefore, the PBC should focus on
the fitness of the players.
Responding to a question, Misbahul Haq refused to mention any
name for captain of national cricket team, rather he said the PBC
should nominate such a person who it deems better for the slot.
Cricketer Saeed Ajmal was also present on the occasion.
