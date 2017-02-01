Redressal of players’ problems to bring improvement: Misbahul Haq

FAISALABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Cricketer Misbahul Haq on Wednesday

said that redressal of players’ problems was imperative to bring improvement in their performance.

Talking to the media at Iqbal Stadium after inaugurating

Interloop Cricket Tournament, he said that no change would

happen after playing Pakistan Super League.

He said that Pakistani team performs better at home ground

and its performance at pitches of other countries was also

excellent. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC) should

concentrate on resolving genuine problems of players.

He said that domestic games were imperative to bring improvement

in overall performance, adding that there was need to raise the

standard of domestic play.

He said that all players should be fit completely for game before

participating in any tournament, therefore, the PBC should focus on

the fitness of the players.

Responding to a question, Misbahul Haq refused to mention any

name for captain of national cricket team, rather he said the PBC

should nominate such a person who it deems better for the slot.

Cricketer Saeed Ajmal was also present on the occasion.