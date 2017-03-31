Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar takes over as Commander Karachi

KARACHI, Mar 31 (APP): Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar has assumed

the office of Commander Karachi, in an ceremony held at PNS

Bahadur here on Friday.

Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmad handed over the command to the newly

appointed commander. On command’s assumption, he is now commander of all training units of Pakistan Navy at Karach, said a press release of Pakistan Navy (PN) issued here.

Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar was commissioned in Operations Branch

in May 1984. He has a distinguished career with wide ranging command

and staff experience.

His command appointments include Commanding Officer of Pakistan Navy Ship Mawin and Commander 9th Auxiliary & Mine Warfare Squadron.

His important staff appointments include Commandant PNS BAHADUR,

Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Training), Commander North at Islamabad, Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) at Naval Headquarters. Before assuming the command,

Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar was serving as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

The Rear Admiral is graduate of PN War college Lahore and National

Defence University Islamabad. For his meritorious services the Admiral

has been decorated with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military).

At the change of command ceremony the Admiral was presented

Guard of Honour and was introduced to the commanding officers of the

units under COMKAR Command.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistan Navy

officers and sailors.