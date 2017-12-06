Raza Rabbani meets Jordanian King, Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani along with delegation of Senate of Pakistani held high-level important meetings with the Monarch of Jordan King Abdullah II and the Prime Minister Dr. Hani Almulki and exchanged views on matter of mutual interests including regional situation.

He said that political uncertainty, internal conflicts and external interventions in the Middle Eastern and South Asia regions have underpinned the significance for enhanced regional cooperation and work jointly for the betterment of the masses to give peace a chance to flourish and achieve socio-economic prosperity of the region.

Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani is leading a delegation comprising of Senators Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel, Muhammad Javed Abbbasi and Brig.(Retd.) John Kenneth Williams, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

The delegation was received by the President of the Jordanian Senate Faisal Akef Al Fayez.

The Chairman Senate expressed his gratitude to king of Jordan over the cordial hospitality extended to the delegation during the visit.

He appreciated his capable leadership for leading Jordan as a bastion of peace in the middle of a tumultuous region.

He expressed satisfaction over the growing cooperation between the Senates of the two countries and the signing of the agreement between the two Senates early during 2017.

He expressed solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on its support to the Palestinian cause and apprised the King on the Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and the working boundary. He said that pallet guns were used on innocent civilians due to which many including children and women lost their eyes and injured many others.

He said that Kashmir and Palestine are the oldest issues on the agenda of the UN.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Hani Al Mulki the Chairman Senate expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister over the cordial welcome extended to the delegation and expressed satisfaction over the ever growing relations between the two countries.

He commended the efforts made by Jordan to ensure stability, peace and security in the Middle Eastern Region and for the Muslim Ummah.

He emphasized the need to hold Pakistan-Jordan Strategic Dialogue in the near future and reiterated the request for the King’s visit to Pakistan.